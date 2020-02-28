NEWSFLASH! Lil Scrappy and his wife, Bambi Benson are expanding their growing family.

The Love & Hip Hop Couple, who are parents of an adorable one year old son, are reportedly expecting baby number 2!

TMZ broke the news earlier today that Bambi is about 18 weeks pregnant with her and Scrappy’s 2nd child.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” stars are ecstatic about expecting their second kid together. We’re told Bambi is currently around 18 weeks pregnant but they don’t know the gender just yet. It’s still a tad bit too early to tell.







Lil Scrappy and Bambi got married in September 2017 and the couple had their first child, 1-year-old Breland, in September 2018.

Scrappy has a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.

Congrats to the happy couple!

