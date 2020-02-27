RUMOR CONTROL: Jermaine Dupri Says Usher’s #Confessions3 is NOT About Herpes…

Jermaine Durpi is shutting down rumors about Usher’s latest “CONFESSIONS” songs.

A snippet of the song went viral recently and many felt that Usher was “confessing” about contracting a life altering STD (click HERE if you missed that).

“Don’t let that ‘sickness’ lyric fool you,” JD tweeted on Wednesday.

The music mogul goes on to explain exactly what the song is about.

Usher recently teased the new single during an intimate live set at the Cricket Lounge earlier this week. Usher sung about a “sickness that he couldn’t get rid of and was forced to “live with it”.

Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep on the middle of the night? / And you said bae let me take you to the ER / I said ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well, the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life / And I was fixed with the decision to keep it / Knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it / You don’t know, he don’t know, I had to deal with it.







I see y’all trippin… CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it.

Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ???

As the net began to heat up with speculations, Jermaine hit the tweets to offer clarity, stating:

What are your thoughts about Jermaine’s clarification?

Are you feeling Usher’s new “CONFESSIONS” are nah?

Chile… I guess. But why is Usher singing from a “female’s perspective”? I’m confused.