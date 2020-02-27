Reality Show Alert! ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’ Coming to WEtv… (VIDEO)

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera are returning to reality television with their own series.

The couple made their debut on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, but they are now rolling solo on WEtv’s “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka”.

More details + a sneak peek teaser below…

According to the press release:

“Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” follows Hip Hop’s iconic sweethearts Waka Flocka Flame and his fiery wife Tammy Rivera as they navigate their renewed commitment to their relationship after their emotional roller-coaster on WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.” One year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta, where they are navigating all the challenges of married life. From home renovation, juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, parenting their teenage daughter Charlie, and meddling in-laws, keeping their marriage strong takes work.







The hip hop star and his entrepreneur wife have become a fan favorite on social media as well. Their cute interactions often end up on YouTube so it’s not surprising that they landed a spin-off deal.

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka premieres Thursday, March 12th at 10/9C on WEtv.