IF YOU CARE: #RHOA Kenya Moore Wants You To Know She Dropped “Daly” From Her Name…

Newsflash! Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has ditched Marc Daly’s last name.

The former beauty queen is said to be so embarrassed by the way her “relationship” is being portrayed this season on the popular reality show, that she’s decided to ditch any public connection to her “husband”.

Details below…

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly publicly called it quits last September with joint announcements that they would be divorcing (click HERE if you missed that).

There have been several rumors since then, that claimed that Kenya and Marc were “working it out” but no substantiated reports.

It seems that the couple have managed to co-parent their young daughter, Brooklyn Daly, even though they reside in different states.

Moore and Daly have become a hot topic after their appearance this season on RHOA. Many feel their body language clearly indicates a lack of intimacy between the two, in fact, Marc seems a bit disgusted by his wife. There’s also a bit of breakdown in their communication, as Marc contradicts his wife publicly with his growing “friendship” with the Leakes.

[FLASHBACK: Kenya Moore UPSET Over Marc Daly’s “Friendship” With Nene Leakes (EXCLUSIVE DETAILS)]

In previews for the next episode, Daly can be heard saying that he “HATES” even being around his wife and he reportedly called her an “attention whore”.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Kenya Moore and Marc Daly aren’t legally married, so they don’t have to divorce, but I digress.







Whatever the case, May feel that Kenya made a very public statement about the status of her “marriage” when she removed Marc’s last name from her social media…

On a related note, Kenya states in the latest Bravo promo video, that she feels somekindaway about how her Marc Daly always “kisses Nene’s ass”…

What are your thoughts about this situation?