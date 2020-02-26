Wait… did Usher just “CONFESS” that he’s burning?!?

As you know, the superstar singer has been plagued with legal issues arising about of claims that he’d exposed several of his intimate partners to herpes.

Well it seems the soulful crooner has turned his pain into profit as he’s singing about his “sickness” in his latest version of Confessions.

Usher performed a version of his new track earlier this week and a snippet has gone viral.

In the video below, Usher can be heard singing: “Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night? / You said ‘Bae let me take you to the ER’, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright / Well the next day I found out from f*cking around that the sickness I had was life / And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it,”

As Usher finished his latest “CONFESSION,” he addressed the audience, stating “You realize what I just told you?” he asked with a smirk. “You don’t realize it, huh? Well, you can play it back.”

As previously reported, Usher has been the target of multiple lawsuits from women (and at least one man ) who claimed he exposed them herpes.







While the singer has never addressed the allegations publicly, court documents reportedly show that he paid a $1 million settlement to at least one of his accusers. The popular singer also recently settled a lawsuit brought on by the insurance company who issued the payouts.

What are your thoughts about Usher’s latest “CONFESSION”?

BUMP IT? OR DUMP IT?