Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, are being remembered by fans around the world with a Celebration of Life memorial service.

The special memorial ceremony put on by the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe’s Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, will honor the late NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter. Kobe, Gianna, and seven others — John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan — were killed in a tragic helicopter crash last month.

The celebration is taking place at the Staples Center, affectionately known as “the house that Kobe built,” where the basketball legend spent most of his 20-year NBA career playing for the Lakers, and the date of the memorial itself, 2/24/20, holds special significance: It represents both Gianna and Kobe’s jersey numbers, with 20 representing both the amount of years he spent as a Laker and how long he and wife Vanessa were together.

Several of Bryant’s famous friends have assembled to honor Kobe and Gianna alongside fans celebrating Kobe’s life at the Staples Center. Kobe’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal was spotted sitting with Kobe Bryant’s father.

Also in attendance are Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kanye West, Kris Jenner, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Steph & Alicia Curry, Byron Scott and Phil Jackson. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are seated next to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and NBA commissioner Adam Silver.