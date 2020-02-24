Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Dies After Lengthy Battle with Alzheimers

Former model, restaurateur, author and television host B. Smith has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Smith, 70, died in her Long Island, NY home on Saturday (February 22, 2020). The sad news was announced by her husband, Dan Gasby, via social media on Sunday.

Details below…

It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith. B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70. Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days. Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile. -Dan Gasby







B. Smith (born Barbara Smith) made a splash on the modeling scene in the 70s. She also hosted her own syndicated cooking and home decor series, “B. Smith With Style,” in the early 2000s. Not only that, B launched her own home collection at Bed Bath and Beyond in 2001 and wrote three home entertaining books.

Smith was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2013. She announced her diagnosis in 2016 to help raise awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding the disease.

Just last year, Smith’s husband, Dan Gasby, sparked outrage after moving his new girlfriend into the home he shared with B., explaining that his wife’s ailment had robbed him of companionship.

[FLASHBACK: B. Smith’s Husband Wants You To Know He Can Manage His Wife AND His Girlfriend (at the same dayum time)]

53-year-old Alex Lerner (above) reportedly helped Dan take care of B. Smith. The couple did several interviews together where they talked about being Smith’s caretakers and also discussed their unconventional situation via their own radio show.

Prayers and condolences out to B. Smith’s family, friends and fans. May she rest in peace!

R.I.P. B. Smith