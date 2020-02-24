Boosie Badazz BANNED From Atlanta Gym After “Transphobic” Commentary About D. Wade’s Child… (VIDEO)

Freedom of speech ain’t free… especially when it comes to opinions about the LGBTQ+ community.

A few weeks ago Pastor Troy felt the wrath of the “alphabet gang” after he chimed in about what seems to be an agenda to feminize black males in the media (click HERE if you missed that).

Now, Atlanta resident Lil Boosie is feeling the burn after he shared his thoughts about D. Wade supporting his 12-year-old son’s decision to live life as a female.

On Wednesday, Feb. 19, Boosie hit the ‘gram to express his issue with Wade’s handling of his child Zion, who now prefers to be called Zaya.

That is a male, a 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— be gone. How he gon’, like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.

Lil Boosie, who coincidentally recorded to video in the “No Judgement Zone” of his gym, continued his commentary by suggesting that Wade should not allow the child to undergo sex reassignment.

While many agree with Boosie’s stance on the matter, it seems his freedom to speak his mind is being challenged… by his gym, Planet Fitness on Jonesboro road in Atlanta.







On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, just a day after after voicing his opinion, the “Wipe Me Down” rapper said he was banned from utilizing Planet Fitness after a manager (who was gay) refused him entry.

Manager who was gay refused to let me [in] Planet Fitness because of my past actions on social media about gender.

He continued…

“Do not go to Planet Fitness. They racist. They haters,” Boosie continued. “They just put me out of Planet Fitness ‘cause of what I said about Dwyane Wade’s son. They [sic] championing Dwyane Wade’s son, so don’t go to Planet Fitness no more. Nobody goes to Planet Fitness — they got roaches in that b—-.”

Dear LGBT!+ community… “Just because a person don’t agree with you don’t mean they homophobic.”

Lil Duval’s tweet should be on a t-shirt!

Meanwhile, Planet Fitness has yet to release a statement about the alleged incident.