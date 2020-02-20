The “OG” housewife started her promo tour on Entertainment Tonight before heading over to sit with the ladies of The Talk. During her interview on ET!, Leakes addressed the ongoing beef between she and RHOA co-star Kenya Moore and she did not hold back when asked about #SpitGate!

I don’t even know what was going through my mind in that moment, but what I do know is, I didn’t spit on her — but I sorta, kinda wish I had.

Nene sat down with ET!’s Lauren Zima and she didn’t hold back on her thoughts about Kenya Moore.

That girl is crazy,” NeNe tells ET of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star. “Something is really wrong with her. No, seriously.”

As for Kenya’s comments that Nene had spat on her in an upcoming episode, Leakes denies the claims but states that she “wishes” she had!

NeNe says she did the “act of” spitting, but didn’t actually spit at her co-star. Kenya, however, claims that NeNe did, in fact, spit on her.

"Of course she wanted to run with it, and that's fine by me," NeNe replies. "I don't care, girl. Run with it — I only wish I had spit on you, girl." I'm just gonna be honest about that, because I just think some of the things Kenya says is really nasty and really dirty. And I just feel like, girl, you are just — you probably need to be spit on. You just probably need to be. And it may not sound great, but she probably needs to be spit on. And I have no sympathy for her. I just don't.







Nene also addressed Kenya’s controversial appearance on “Watch What Happens LIVE! where host Andy Cohen confronted Moore about her claim that Leakes was being “phased out” of RHOA.

As previously reported, Cohen CHECKED Kenya on her inaccurate gossip after NeNe herself tweeted into the show, asking him to press Kenya on the allegation (CLICK HERE if you missed that).

When asked her thoughts about Moore’s accusations, Leake’s states:

How does she know? I mean, does she… is she in production? I don’t know. I don’t know why she says the things that she says, but what I do know is, for whatever reason — I don’t know how it sounds, I don’t know if it’s great to even say — but I think that she would love for me to be gone, so she could be, in her mind, the head of the show, or the queen of the show, or the one that everyone is talking about. With me there, it’s very difficult for her to have that kind of thing.

Nene also says that she feels the show is doomed if she leaves and Kenya stays…

So, I also think that, if I leave the show and Kenya stays on the show, she will be the demise of the show.

