An Indianapolis woman was lost her life after threatening to expose down low men.

Jane Waughfield hit Facebook Live on earlier this week, where she claimed to have walked in on a male friend bumping skins with another man.

“I walked into some nasty sh*t, and I will never be the same!” Waughfield said in the video. Hours later she was shot and killed while in traffic.

Indianapolis police are investigating the shooting of Jane Waughfield, who lost control of her vehicle after being shot and killed.

Waughfield, who was shot multiple times, subsequently lost control of her vehicle, causing a four car crash.

Hours prior to the shooting, Waughfield took to Facebook Live to share her disappointment about finding out a male friend who she’d had a sexual encounter with actually preferred men.

During the livestream, the woman revealed that she’d walked in on her male friend having sex with his cousin and she also threatened to name the men if they didn’t pay her $5,000 via cashapp. “I can’t get 5 bands?” she asked.

In an eerie moment caught during the stream, Waughfield told her followers the man attempted to kill her after she walked in. “They tried to kill me. They chased me out of the house,” she said.







She also wanted her followers to know that her life was in danger, stating: “If I die, let them people know they killed me.”

Hours later, she was shot and killed.

According to Indianapolis News outlets, the shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police wouldn’t confirm many details of the investigation, but witnesses claim the driver of a yellow Camaro was speeding down Lafayette and slammed into a blue car. Investigators believe the woman inside the Camaro had been shot before the crash. The victim was identified Wednesday as 40-year-old Jane Waughfield.

While investigators won’t confirm a motive for the shooting and crash on Tuesday, the victim had posted numerous inflammatory social media messages in recent days. A witness on the scene urged everyone to be careful what they write online.

You know don’t air other people’s business and do name calling, because it could lead to things like this.

