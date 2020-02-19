The battle between Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore continues but Andy Cohen took a moment to check one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars for her role in spreading malicious gossip.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens LIVE!, Kenya was put on the spot and forced to answer a question that Nene live tweeted during the show.

Cohen took the opportunity to put Moore on the hot seat and to set the record straight about NeNe Leakes’ relationship with Bravo.

Details + video below…

As fans know, NeNe has been noticeably absent from many episodes during season 12, which coincidentally happens to be the same season Kenya made her big return after being booted for season 11.

Since her return, Moore has had an active role in a smear campaign against her fellow RHOA star that started early in the season when she ALLEGEDLY sent a copy of Nene’s handwritten note to the blawgs… specifically, her good friend LoveBSnott.

It seems the source of the “leak” (*cough* Kenya!) has also been busy alleging that Nene has been either phased out or fired.

Whatever the case, Nene asked a specific question and Andy got an answer…







Welp… I guess that answers that. And if it didn’t… Leakes offered even more clarification in some follow up tweets: