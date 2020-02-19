SZA, Megan Thee Stallion, and Normani all grace the cover of Rolling Stone’s 2nd annual ‘Women Shaping the Future’ issue.

The portrait, captured by photographer Campbell Addy, is making waves online but at least one rising starlet featured on the cover feels ‘somekindaway’ about the image.

Details below…

SZA hit the net following the cover’s release with the following statement VOWING to never take photos again…

SZA is apparently in her feelings over the image, which seems to give off a vibe of the legendary girl group TLC’s “Crazy, Sexy, Cool” image.







As fans were praising the cover online, SZA trolled the comments with statements like “if u care about me delete this”.

I don’t know what her issue is… she looks fine to me.

But whatever… In addition to revealing, in-depth profiles of these three artists, the issue also contains exclusive interviews with Regina King, Stacey Abrams, Natasha Lyonne, and other prominent women in entertainment, sports, politics, and culture.

The ‘Women Shaping the Future’ issue of Rolling Stone is available on stands March 3rd.