R.I.P. Actress Ja’Net Dubois, Beloved ‘Good Times’ Star Dead at 74

Actress Ja’Net Dubois, one of the stars of the 70s sitcom ‘Good Times’, has passed away the age of 74.

Dubois, best known for her portrayal of Willona Woods on the classic television show, was found dead in her home in Glendale, California.

Ja’Net Dubois, born Jeanette Dubois, is reported to have died unexpectedly in her sleep.

According to FoxNews, authorities received a report about the actress’ death late Monday.

She appeared to have died of natural causes and no investigation is ongoing, police Sgt. Dan Stubbs said. No additional details were immediately available.

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” reportedly learned of DuBois’ death on Tuesday (February 18, 2020) from the actress’ daughter.

Stanis said DuBois appeared to have been in good health prior to her death and said they had appeared at a signing event just two weeks ago. She noted that DuBois kept to herself and no one knew exactly how old she was.

Ja’net might be most famous for “Good Times,” but she also composed and sang the theme song, “Movin’ On Up,” for “The Jeffersons” so her voice will also be a part of her legacy.

Dubois also appeared in several movies during her lifetime, including “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”, “Tropic Thunder” and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.”

The actress began her acting career on Broadway, where she was cast in a number of plays including “Golden Boy” with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. and “A Raisin In The Sun.”

R.I.P. Ja’Net Dubois