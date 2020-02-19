Mugshot Mania: #RHOA Cookie Lady’s Fraudulent Past EXPOSED… (PHOTOS)

Another day, another ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ mugshot surfaces. RHOA ‘friend” Marlo Hampton still holds the title as the mugshot queen , but another unofficial cast member has recently been outed for her criminal past.

During last week’s episode, Kenya Moore and Cynthia Baily conspired to introduce the “cookie lady” to friend of the show, Tanya Sam. The “cookie lady” had some hot tea that Kenya and Cynthia felt Tanya needed to know about her fiancè.

The “cookie lady” wasn’t received to well by ‘housewives’ fans who quickly exposed her for having a fraudulent background.

Details below…

The woman known as “the cookie lady” sent Twitter ablaze last week when she became feisty with Tanya Sam during a sit-down conversation. Apparently, Black Twitter was so upset by the “cookie lady”‘s blatant display disrespect that they dug up her criminal history and exposed her for being arrested for fraud.

According to online arrest records, Shiana White aka “the cookie lady” was arrested on January 7, 2017 on one charge of financial identity fraud and a second felony charge of financial transaction card theft.

White, who earned the name “cookie lady” due to her gourmet cookie business, is listed as 40 years old at the time of the arrest.

What are your thoughts about the “cookie lady”‘s fraudulent past?