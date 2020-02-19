Kandi Burruss Responds To OLG Shooting + Dash Cam Video Shows Possible Suspect… (VIDEO)

Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has publicly responded to the shooting that occurred at family owned OLG restaurant in Atlanta.

Three people were injured during the incident, which happened inside the local chain’s East Point location, including two people considered innocent bystanders and one person who was believed to be the intended target.

The popular ‘housewife’ hit the net to public acknowledge the victims and to ensure customers that safety is their primary concern.

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted.

Details + video below…

In a statement released to social media, Burruss said her family’s thoughts and prayers went out to those who were harmed or negatively impacted by Friday’s violence.

My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th. An evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.

She added that she’s aware that the matter is being investigated by police and that she and others with Old Lady Gang are cooperating with law enforcement during their search for answers.

As African-American business owners, it has been our goal to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality dining, and a positive experience to the greater Atlanta area. We hope that you know and understand that the acts of violence that occurred yesterday evening do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values.







Meanwhile, a man’s dashcam caught images of the frightening moments during the shooting:

No suspects have been detained, however Kandi and her staff encourage anyone with information to contact local authorities.