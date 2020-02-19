NEWSFLASH!!! MTV and Sean “Diddy” Combs are officially bringing back “Making the Band” and it seems now, it’s a family business.

The panel of judges for the MTV reboot of of the popular reality series was revealed earlier today (February 19, 2020). Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Christian and Justin Combs aka The Combs Cartel along with creative director and celebrity choreographer LaurieAnn Gibson are all set to join the franchise.

Details + video announcement below…

Making the Band originally premiered on MTV back in 2002 with Combs at the helm, two years after the original edition that followed the founding of O-Town aired on ABC.

The series quickly became a breakthrough concept in music and television that chronicled the real-life drama and intimate journeys of musical acts Danity Kane, Day26, Da Band and Donnie Klang. Now, the series returns with a new journey with Diddy’s family joining him on the journey.







The search to discover the world’s next breakout music stars will begin with a multi-city casting tour launching this month. Open auditions will be held in Atlanta (February 28-29), Houston (March 7-8), Charlotte, NC (March 13-14) and New York (March 21-22).

Diddy, The Combs Cartel (Christian Combs, Quincy Brown and Justin Combs) and Gibson will make appearances throughout the tour.