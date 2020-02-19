I know… I know… I’m hella late with this write up!! I did a LIVE video review on Sunday but I sincerely apologize for neglecting those of you who prefer to READ my recap. I received your emails and I hear you. I’ll do better. Promise!

Now… for the recap!

This week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was entitled, ‘Lions and Tigers and Shade” as Nene Leakes’ animal themed brunch falls flat after the ladies team up to shade her event.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes finally sit down to attempt to work through their differences. In an effort to reconcile, NeNe invites the ladies to a jungle themed brunch, but things do not go according to plan when some guests leave early while others show up unannounced.

Recap + watch full video below…

First, I’d like to say that Bravo did the ladies a disservice by airing the episode during the NBA All-Star game. For the first time in weeks the show came in 3rd in the social media trends because everyone was focused on Kobe Bryant being honored.

That being said, it was still a decent episode as Nene Leakes made her return to the show after a noticeable absence.

Cynthia’s Gift…

The episode begins with a montage of Nene & Cynthia’s broken friendship which is clearly a sign of things to come.

In the first scene, Nene receives a gift from her former friend, sent to her SWAGG boutique. Leakes is scene opening the gift as Marlo arrives for a visit. But wait… there’s also a card, which coincidentally did NOT get leaked to the blawgs.

[Sidebar: Obviously Kenya wasn’t around to sneak a shot of it to her blogger friend… but I digress.]

Apparently Cynthia is extending an olive branch as she wants Nene to meet her at the Bailey Wine Cellar to talk.

One of the funniest scenes on this episode was Gregg role playing with Nene to prepare her for the meeting. It seems Gregg sees what we all see about Cynthia and her “Mike” fixation.

Moving on.

Kenya apologizes…

Cynthia pays a visit to Moore Manor where she walks in with an attitude as she greets Kenya and her phony ponytail. Moore seems to be oblivious to Bailey’s energy though as she goes about the business of playing hostess.

For the record, Kenya states that her “husband” Marc had just left that morning, which is quite convenient being that no one actually believes he ever visits.

The ladies proceed to discuss the “cookie lady” incident, where Kenya threw her friend under the bus by revealing Cynthia was in on it the entire time. Cynthia feels somekindaway, however Kenya shrugs it off and issues a half hearted apology.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I recall Cynthia saying last week that she talked to Tanya but also “doubled back” and told Kenya that she told Tanya about the cookie lady. However, in her confessional Kenya reveals that she felt Cynthia was being shady by telling Tanya that they had met with the cookie lady, and not telling Kenya that she talked to Tanya.

If that’s the case, Cynthia just got caught in a lie and that “other side” may be finally showing itself.









It seems Nene has been on a season long “apology tour” … first it was Kandi, then Eva, somewhere in there was Tanya and now it seems Cynthia is next up.

Over the years, Cynthia and Nene’s relationship was probably the only “friendship” that was evident when the cameras were off. All of the other ladies seem to go their separate ways during the off season.

Nene felt betrayed by Cynthia last season when she conspired with Kandi to bring Kenya back into the fold but I’m not too sure what Cynthia’s issue is with Nene.

Oh wait… she called her “weak” in an interview. *sigh*

While the whole internet has called Cynthia “weak” for years, it clearly struck a nerve coming from her former friend.

Nevertheless, Nene seems to feel that in addition to the betrayal, Cynthia has partnered with Kandi and Kenya in an “alliance” to ice her out of the group and during their meeting it’s clear that Bailey only wanted “a moment” to prove she’s not as weak as she’s been labeled.

Leakes basically allows Cynthia to argue with herself, before walking out. In her confessional, Cynthia states that it’s typical of Nene to leave during a confrontation and she’s always the one to run after her like Forrest Gump.

As if on cue, Cynthia goes outside to confront Nene, who seems to be struggling with holding back tears.

[Sidebar: Even us strong women can be “weak” at times… but I digress.]

Cynthia forces Nene to engage by wrapping her arms around her in an unwanted hug. Nene gets emotional and says that it’s clear that Cynthia doesn’t “give a damn” about her anymore.

The scene was way too much… I get it. They were friends and now they aren’t, and while they seem to somewhat make amends, we still didn’t address the issue of Cynthia’s betrayal.









The OG ‘housewife’ has been known to throw her “leopard brunch” for her Ladies of Success Events so in classic RHOA fashion, she’s the next up to promote her outside ventures by incorporating the brunch into this episode.

Nene plans a brunch to finally get EVERYONE together but it doesn’t quite go as planned.

First, Eva Marcille (who is about 8 months pregnant) begins to have contractions and Cynthia volunteers to take her to the hospital.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Nene’s brunch was held on August 25th, while Eva didn’t actually give birth to baby Maverick until September 27… a whole month later.

I could surmise that it was all a scheme, set up by Kandi and Cynthia to ruin the brunch… but perhaps I’m looking too deep into it.

Whatever the case, Eva and Cynthia are the first two to leave.

Bravo does a great job of editing the footage to make us all believe that Kandi and Tanya were waiting for HOURS for the host to arrive, but I refuse to believe it.

Kenya arrives before Nene and since it’s just Tanya there with Kandi, she opts out of sticking around. I’m sure it would have been a bit awkward so soon after the “cookie lady” debacle.

Remember a few weeks ago I called Kenya, Kandi and Cynthia the “3 snakes” in a circle. I’ve been paying close attention to how they move and my spidey senses tingle every time there’s some tomfoolery.

Nevertheless… that’s two down out of the alleged “alliance”…

Kandi stays but she shades the entire event. Starting with Nene’s friends, to making disparaging remarks about Nene’s ode to “sisterhood.” Kandi even attempts to interrupt Nene and Porsha when they are making amends by taking a call from Eva in the midst of their “moment”.

Again… let me remind you that Eva didn’t give birth that day, so there was really no urgency to the call.

I’m glad that Porsha and Nene didn’t allow Kandi to ruin their moment as they squashed whatever beef they had.

Check out more of my observations in my video review: