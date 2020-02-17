Ne-Yo Confirms Rumors He & Crystal Smith Are Divorcing After 4 Years of Marriage… (VIDEO)

Singer/Songwriter Ne-Yo has publicly confirmed that he and wife Crystal Smith are divorcing.

There have been several weeks of speculations and rumors that the popular entertainer whose real name is Shaffer Smith and his socialite wife Crystal has parted ways as the two seemed to throw shots at each other online.

Apparently Ne-Yo has verified that there was some truth to their social media shadefest.

Details + video below…

Ne-Yo spoke about the situation an interview with Private Talk Podcast where he confirmed divorce rumors, stating:

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce.”

Ne-Yo speaks highly of his estranged wife during the interview, although the pair have fired a few subliminals on social media over the past two weeks. Crystal was even spotted out partying recently with Black Inc Crew Chicago’s Ryan Henry.

Despite the obviously animosity, Ne-Yo says he’s not going to engage in a public battle because of the kids.

“It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of a us realizing…long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person,” Ne-Yo said. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that.”

Nevertheless, the singer wants the world to know that they are both imperfect human beings who are going through a breakup. And despite their flaws, they are still family.

Long story short, she’s got demons just like everyone else, just like me and we realize our demons don’t mesh and until the both of get ahold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married. That’s the end of that chapter, not the end of that book. Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re gonna be family forever.

Ne-Yo and Crystal were engaged in 2015 after much controversy surrounding his previous relationship with ex-finacè Monyetta Shaw. If you recall, Ne-Yo had reportedly convinced Shaw to get her tubes tied after she had their kids and she did so under the impression that her husband to-be didn’t want any more children.

The singer went on to impregnate and marry Crystal and the pair tied the knot in 2016. The couple share two children together. Ne-Yo also has two children from his previous engagement with Monyetta Shaw.

Welp… they said it wouldn’t last. And it didn’t.