Floyd Mayweather Discusses Fighting T.I. Over Tiny Back in 2014… (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather recently spoke about his 2014 altercation with rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris and he admits that they were fighting over a woman!

[FLASHBACK: Caught on Tape: T.I. and Floyd Mayweather fight over Tiny in Vegas! (VIDEO)]

During his appearance on Drink Champs, Money Mayweather admits to N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that his battle with popular entertainer was over his relationship with T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle.

Details below…

The former boxing champion candidly spoke about the incident with N.O.R.E. explaining how some men want their women to be seen and not heard, stating:

My thing is this, I just tell men like this–’If you feel like your woman is a trophy, she should be at home on the shelf. Period!

Floyd says that T.I. made threats, saying he’d “pull up” on Floyd and things escalated from there. If you recall, the popular rapper made good on his treats and even spoke out about the ALLEGED black eye obtained in the battle (click HERE if you missed that).

Floyd goes on to call T.I., who he refers to as “Clifford”, hypocritical and as proof, refers to the diss track T.I. made about him called “f*ck that n*gga,” which Mayweather points out goes against T.I.’s Black empowerment persona.

Floyd also claimed that his scuffle with T.I. wasn’t really a “fight.” He says that he would never “fight” the entertainer because that’s what he gets paid to do.

Whatever the case, Floyd stood by his previous assessment that T.I. should have been checking Tiny instead of confronting him.

Full interview: