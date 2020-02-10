Lori Harvey, girlfriend of rapper Future and step-daughter of talk show host Steve Harvey, narrowly escaped a sneak attack in an apartment parking structure over the weekend.

It was reported that the 23-year-old socialite ‘fought off’ would be car jackers in Atlanta, who were targeting her 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Harvey was retrieving a duffle bag from the trunk of her parked vehicle when a young male ran up and jumped in the drivers seat of her Rolls. Lori struggled with the assailant briefly before calmly walking away with her key fob in her hand.

Details + video footage below…

In the surveillance video obtained by TMZ, Lori can be seen exiting her Rolls Royce Cullinan and walking to the truck of the car. As she gets out, the assailant pops out from his hiding place next to the car and then attempts to jump in the drivers seat.

Lori runs from the trunk, struggles with the car jacker from a moment, and then walks away as a second vehicle pulls up. A second person jumps out of a dark colored SUV and assists the other robber with snatching items from Lori’s trunk before making their getaway.







Lori reportedly filed a police report, but refused medical attention.