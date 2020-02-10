The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 13th episode of it’s 12th season last night (February 9, 2020).

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on RHOA Season 12, Episode 12 | A Hairy Situation + Watch Full Video]

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘Hot Tea with a Side of Cookies’ and the show returns with plenty of petty mess after a 2 week hiatus.

Bravo synopsis:

Cynthia Bailey brings Tanya Sam and Kenya Moore together to work out their differences after Toronto, but Kenya arrives with a super-shady guest in tow. Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley go back to couples counseling, while Todd Tucker finally makes good on his promise to spend more time with Kandi Burruss. Cynthia visits her fiancé, Mike Hill, in LA, where she sees an unexpected side of his life that causes her concern.

Recap + watch full video below…

Nobody wins when the family feuds…

There’s always something brewing in the Burruss-Tucker household. In this week’s episode we find out that Riley doesn’t see it for her step sister and Mama Joyce doesn’t see it for son in-law.

Kandi asks Riley if she ever hung out with Kayla while they were roomies in New York, and if you care… the answer is absolutely not.

As for Mama Joyce, it seems that she has the same feelings when it comes to Todd. Over the years, Kandi’s mom once made it crystal clear that she would prefer for her daughter to be alone than with a man who takes advantage of her, but we were giving the impression that Todd had finally won her over.

It seems that the positive energy was short lived as Mama Joyce is back to her old tricks once again. Kandi notes that family matriarch, who didn’t appear in the episode, has decided to place Riley above Todd in her estate planning.

According to Kandi, Mama Joyce doesn’t feel that Todd would have the kids best interest at heart and she knows that Riley would make sure Blaze and Ace would get their fair share of her estate.

Todd doesn’t seem to mind her decision and I’m wondering why we even got the space filler scenes in the first place.

The “devil” is in the details…

After last night’s episode, I’m convinced that Kenya Moore is the devil. (don’t @ me!) The former beauty queen was apparently so caught up in her feelings about being outed for wearing wigs and weaves that she decided to attempt to destroy a relationship in retaliation.

Kenya wears wigs and hair pieces. Period. Her disdain towards Tanya is rooted in her own insecurities and has absolutely nothing to do with her failing hair care line. #RHOA #straightfromthea — Michelle "ATLien" Brown (@ATLien) February 10, 2020

Apparently Kenya’s insecurities got the best of her and she chose to take it out on ‘friend of the show’ Tanya Sam by inviting a woman to their lil pow wow who claims to have been hit on by Sams husband fiancè.







The peach holders present for the melee all were well versed on what was about to go down. The only one who seemed lost was poor sweet Tanya!

Kenya even revealed that Cynthia Bailey had been conspiring to invite “the cookie lady” to several functions.

In lieu of writing down my tirade, I decided to speak my disdain for Kenya in video form…

CLICK HERE to watch the FULL video which includes subscriber call-ins.

Moving on…

Bros over ‘hoes’…

Speaking of Kenya, it seems her “husband” Marc Daly is in town to scout venues for his made for tv function. Kenya takes him to Cynthia Bailey’s event space where he shares ideas without giving Kenya an opportunity to get a word in edgewise.

Daly asks Kenya to FaceTime Mike Hill and the two “bros” share a moment at the expense of Kenya. Marc tells Mike that they should leave the girls at home and party the night away. Who needs a double date when the “bros” can shoot the sh*t without all of Kenya and Cynthia’s whining?

Mike says he’s down to participate and shrugs off Marc’s obvious attempts to ditch the ladies for a guy’s night out.

Whatever the case, it’s all good in Kenya’s fairy tale marriage for the moment as the couple ends the scene with a fist bump and a pat on the rear.







No love lost…

Porsha and Dennis are officially back together again so there’s no longer a need to pretend to arrive to their counseling session separately.

Oddly enough, it’s Dennis who is heard chastising Porsha about “being consistent” with their sessions, despite him being the cause of the “breakup”.

During the session, Porsha tells the counselor that things are going well with them everywhere but the bedroom… which is another side-eye moment, especially since Williams revealed in earlier episodes that they were still intimate despite being broken up.

How strange is it that now that they are “together,” Williams is claiming that she can’t find it in her to get busy?? *sigh*

Chile… I guess. Seems like another scheme set up by Todd Porsha to come with us with the bulllshhhhh…. but I digress.







Chill has a dilemma…

Cynthia is visiting Mike Hill in California to promote his autobiography and Mike has invited a few friends over for a get-together.

Bailey notes that the majority of Mike’s friends are attractive females and she feels somekindaway about it. It doesn’t make it any better that Mike admits that he has a problem being faithful and has NEVER actually been in love before.

The sketchy commentary takes place in front of all of Mike’s friends AND his 16 year old daughter, who doesn’t seem to interested in the conversation.

The teen is seen fidgeting and avoiding eye-contact and when the banter turns sexual, she’s had enough!

Mike’s daughter bolts from the room and the cameras and heads to the safety of her bedroom where she can be heard crying. Mike goes up to check on her with Cynthia in tow and it seems that they both realize that it may not have been the best idea to discuss such grown up topics in front of the child.

That’s all I got for this week.

*Noticeably absent: Nene Leakes.

What did you think about this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?