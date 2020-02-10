OPEN POST: Snoop Dogg Wants You To Know He Doesn’t Really Want To ‘HARM’ Gayle King… (VIDEO)

Rapper Snoop Dogg/Lion was in his feelings this past weekend after a clip of Gayle King interviewing Lisa Leslie went viral.

In case you missed it, King vigerously questioned Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape accusation, and several celebrities took to Instagram to chastise the journalist about the way she handled the interview.

Snoop initially threatened King on his social media timeline, but soon deleted the post and decided to take another route.

Snoop posted an earlier Instagram video in which he appeared to threaten King, telling her to “back off, bitch, before we come get you” after a portion of her interview with Lisa Leslie went viral.

The comment was made amid criticism over King addressing the Bryant rape case.

After King reportedly began receiving death threats, Snoop deleted his initial post and decided to offer some clarification.

In his 2nd video about the subject, Snoop tells his Instagram followers:

When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what do I look like, wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’







Bryant died late last month in a helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Snoop’s response to Gayle King’s perceived “disrespect” has caused quite a bit of division between black men and woman. Some men seem to feel that Snoop’s initial response wasn’t actually a “threat” while many women… particularly black women, seem to feel that Snoop’s blatant display of aggression and public disrespect towards a black woman proves to others that black men don’t respect black women.