Atlanta Celebs Attend VIP Screening of ‘The Photograph’ in Atlanta… (PHOTOS + OFFICIAL TRAILER)

Producer Will Packer and his lovely wife Heather held a special advanced screening for his new film, THE PHOTOGRAPH a few days ago.

Three hundred Atlanta tastemakers, influencers and media all gathered at SCADShow in Atlanta to celebrate the new film, which focuses on Black Love. Issa Rae (HBO’s Insecure, Little) and LaKeith Stanfield (FX’s Atlanta, Sorry to Bother You) connect in a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved.

Notable attendees included: Keshia Knight Pulliam (Actress), Lamman Rucker (Actor), Lance Gross (Actor), Sheree Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Final Draft (America’s Got Talent), Jacky Oh (Influencer), Jalyn Hall (Actor, All American), Brad James (American Soul) and more.

Actor Lance Gross

Keisha Knight-Pulliam was hugged up with actor Brad James. The pair made their relationship ‘Instagram Official’ late last Summer.







Sheree Whitfield (formerly of The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Actor Lamman Rucker

Via press release:

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield). From writer-director Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses) from her original screenplay comes a sweeping love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.







The Photograph is produced by Will Packer, blockbuster producer of Girls Trip, the Ride Along franchise, and ten movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office, including Night School, No Good Deed and Think Like a Man, and by James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. The film is executive produced by Meghie, Erika Hampson (co-producer Late Night, Life Itself) and Rae.

The film also stars Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) as Mae’s young mother Christina, Y’lan Noel (HBO’s Insecure) as Christina’s secret love, and Rob Morgan (Mudbound) as Isaac Jefferson, a New Orleans fisherman with a mysterious connection to Mae’s mother.

