Another day, another legal issue and this time it’s Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The “OG” housewife recently shared an instagram post with a cryptic message about a pending lawsuit but who on earth could Nene be preparing to sue??

Details below…

“Happy i now have @lisabloomesq on my team!” Nene Leakes wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of famed attorney, Lisa Bloom.

She continued…

I’ve stay quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence

The post has sparked a debate about who exactly the “OG” housewife is planning to sue.

For the record, Lisa Bloom is a civil rights attorney who is best known for advising Harvey Weinstein amid his mounting sexual abuse allegations. She also reportedly attempted to discredit one of Weinstein’s accusers, Rose McGowan, by publicly spreading misinformation about her.







On the flip side, Bloom has also represented several sexual harassment victims and is known to fight for women’s rights.

I don’t know about you, but a lawsuit where Nene Leakes is the plaintiff can’t be a good thing!