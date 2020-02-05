NEWSFLASH!!! Jay-Z and Beyonce were not making a political statement by sitting during the the National Anthem during the Super Bowl in Miami last Sunday.

Jay Z, 50, his wife Beyonce Knowles-Carter, 39, and their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, all remained seated while Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem prior to the big game.

Well according to Jay-Z, it wasn’t what you thought it was…

Details below…

Cameras captured the family seated during the National Anthem, however Jay claims that it wasn’t in protest of the American flag.

The popular entertainer spoke about it Tuesday at Columbia University, stating he and his wife were in “artist mode” while watching gospel singer Yolanda Adams perform “America the Beautiful” and Lovato sing the anthem.

Jay-Z claims he was watching intently to make sure the performances went smoothly, as part of his duties with the NFL.

“I’m looking at the show. ‘Did the mic start? Was it too low to start?'” he said.









“The whole time we’re sitting there, we’re talking about [Adams’] performance. Then right after, Demi comes out, and we’re talking about how beautiful she looks and how she sounds and what she’s gone through in her life for her to be on the stage,” he said, before adding, “We’re so proud of her.”

As for his sitting being a ‘silent protest,’ the rap mogul claims that putting J-Lo and Shakira on the stage was “the biggest loudest protest of all”.

What are your thoughts about Jay-Z’s explaination?