Future’s Oldest Son Arrested for Gang Activity…

Rapper Future’s 17-year-old son was recently for alleged gang activity

Jakobi Wilburn, the rapper’s eldest son, is reportedly facing a possible 20-year prison sentence due to gang and weapons charges.

Bossip reports that Future’s son, Jakobi Wilburn, was arrested late last month during a gang task force crackdown and charged with criminal trespassing, criminal gang activity and altering the ID number on a firearm.

Jakobi has several co-defendants in the case, but he doesn’t have a new court date yet, court records show. The boy, who has nearly 17,000 followers on social media and has posted some images of his rapper dad, has not posted to his Instagram since the day before his arrest last month. It’s not clear if Jakobi has been in trouble with the law before.

Wilburn was allegedly in possession of a gun with a defaced serial number when he was taken into custody.

Despite him being the eldest son of multi-millionaire rapper, the teenager is listed as “indigent” on his arrest paperwork.

The fact Wilburn is a minor will provide no leniency in the case — Georgia law dictates 17-year-olds are tried as adults. No court date has been set.

Court records show the last time Wilburn was publicly involved in a lawsuit was when his mother, Jessica White, sued Future in 2012 for paternity and child support.

Future Hendrix, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, poses with several of his kids. The popular entertainer is the father of at least 8 other children by as many women.

