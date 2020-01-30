QUICK QUOTES: Pastor Troy Feels Lil Nas X is Pusing A “Gay Agenda” + Nas X Responds…

Lil Nas X won 2 Grammys for his 2019 hit “Old Town Road” but his choice of red carpet attire is not sitting well with some straight men.

Rapper Pastor Troy hit the net recently with a diatribe stating how he feels about the alleged “Gay Agenda” to emasculate Black men in entertainment.

Nas X rocked a pink Versace outfit on the carpet that mimicked BDSM attire (BDSM is sexual roleplay involving bondage, discipline, dominance and submission, sadomasochism). Troy feels that the image the rapper portray was a bad influence for his 14 year old son.

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY if this what I gotta wear. They love to push this sh*t on Our Kids!!” Troy wrote.

Pastor Troy shared his controversial thoughts in the following Instagram post:

The post was soon deleted after Pastor Troy felt the wrath of the LGBT community.







For the record, Nas X isn’t as bothered by Troy’s comments as some of his fellow LGBTQ community members. The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper replied to all the hoopla with the following response, “Damn I look good in that pic on god,” X wrote.