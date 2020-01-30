Kenya Moore Wants Nene Leakes To ‘STEP BACK’ From The Real Housewives of Atlanta… (VIDEO) #RHOA #TheReal

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a guest on The Real yesterday morning (January 29, 2020).

While on the couch of the popular daytime talk show, the former beauty queen was asked her thoughts about Wendy Williams claiming that her arch nemesis, Nene Leakes was “quitting” the show (click here if you missed that).

Moore gleefully obliged with a ton of shade and some of the ladies on the couch weren’t feeling her answers.

Details + below…

In the video above, Kenya is asked if she feels that Nene Leakes is quitting The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She states:

Does she still have bills that still need to be paid???

Moore continues…

I think that’s fake news. Listen, there’s not a lot of jobs out here that would pay a woman in their 50s, a Black woman especially, you know, close to or over a seven-figure salary. So Nom, I don’t think she’s going to quit anytime soon. She’s been on the show a long time, since the beginning. The last two years have been really hard for her… I mean, Spitgate is coming up where, you know, she has issues spitting things at people, including myself. I just think that’s not the Nene that we fell in love with. Like, we want to see the “fun, fun loving, homegirl” Nene. I think that maybe it’s time for her to step back from the show and get herself together.







Kenya also claims that Nene “leaks” stories about her, including the fact that Moore returned to the show for $500k after being booted last season.

However my sources have all confirmed that it’s Kenya Moore who actually “leaks” stories to the same blog that the text from Cynthia’s card mysteriously showed up on.

[FLASHBACK: Fact vs. Fiction: Kenya Moore Accused of Spreading Fake Stories About Nene Leakes… ]

For the record, the blogger (B. Whasshisface) claims that the note was “leaked” from “Nene’s camp,” however he is a very close friend of Kenya’s, so the entire blog world has given him a collective side-eye. But I digress.

Kenya’s interview didn’t go over too well with several the ladies of the view. Peep their faces during the interview. Lonnie in particular didn’t seem too pleased with Kenya’s shade.

My thoughts…

Meanwhile, Nene Leakes has responded, stating: “Waving at my “FAN CLUB” trying to do reverse psychology ?? they stay promoting me”