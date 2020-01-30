Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby!!!

The husband and wife duo made the announcement together earlier this morning via back-to-back Instagram posts with the simple caption, “Number 3” which coincidentally is Russell’s jersey number as well as the 3rd pregnancy for CiCi.

Details below…

Ciara shared a photo of her baby bump as she posed on a hillside during a vacay with her hubby…

Russell shared a selfie featured his pregnant wife posing in the background, and he made sure to flaunt a #3 around his neck too.

Wilson and Ciara wed in England in July 2016. Ciara and Russell welcomed their first kid together, a daughter named Sienna Princess, in April 2017.

This will be the couple’s second child together, but Ciara’s third. The songstress has a son, Future Jr., from her previous relationship with Future.