T.I. Pays Homage to Wife & Kids After Tragic Death of Kobe Bryant & Daughter Gianna…

Clifford “T.I.” Harris is not one to mince words and it seems he’s using his extensive vocabulary to honor his family publicly.
It’s no secret that the popular entertainer and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris have had their share of ups and downs, but it seems that the tragic loss of NBA great Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, has put family into perspective for the rap star.
I love you Mrs H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and all…. we've shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I've had my moments,but… despite all my shortcomings & transgressions the fact remains…. You Give me a thousand choices & I'd choose you every time. ?? I couldn't imagine living in a world without you…or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me. I'm determined to make you happy by any means necessary… LIKE IT OR NOT!!! To love, cherish, protect, provide, & whatever df else it takes… Forever!!!#MrandMrsH
I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express. You have grown so much right before my very eyes & blossomed into strong,brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I'm so proud of you both and I love you to no end,more than you'll ever know. Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…. Charge my mind,not my heart. You see Life may throw us curveballs & deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured,you'll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall. I just Can't let another second go by without letting you know while we're still here in this life together…. You have ALL MY LOVE FOR ALL MY LIFE…&AFTER?? @princess_of_da_south @zonniquejailee
I'm so proud of each and every last one of you guys. You each somehow represent different parts of me that you've made your own. I'm impressed by your growth & maturity & honored to lead,guide& direct you as you learn to master your destiny. I Love you all more than you know. Want you to always walk through life being absolutely certain of that. Can't wait to see how you apply your greatness & shock the world. Regardless of our discrepancies & misunderstandings, trust and believe I'll do any and everything possible to help you perfect your gifts. You'll NEVER have to go at it & figure shit out alone!!! Love You All So Much!!! @domani @phase_4 @kidsaiyan_ @majorpharris