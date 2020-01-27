Keyshia Cole and her bio-mother, Frankie Lons have had their share of ups and downs which mostly stem from Lons substance abuse issues.

The popular songstress recently shared news that Lons has been seeking rehab.

My day today. happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment.

Details below…

Keyshia shared photos of her recent visit with Frankie and it seems that Lon has been in treatment for about 2 weeks.

Cole seems hopeful that Lons will be successful in her program and encourages her mom publicly to stay strong.

Its only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic ? Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS ??? #Mom





