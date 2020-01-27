MSNBC Anchor Alison Morris Used N-WORD On Live Kobe Bryant Broadcast | Issues Public Apology After Backlash… (VIDEO)

An MSNBC news reporter was caught slipping on television and apparently let the n-word slip during a LIVE broadcast yesterday.

Alison Morris appeared to drop a racial slur while attempting to say the name of Kobe Bryant’s team, The LA Lakers, during an announcement about the fatal helicopter crash.

Morris swiftly faced the wrath of the internet, and issued an apology and explanation for her slip up.

Details + video below…

In the video above, Morris can be heard stating that Bryant was “perfectly cast on the Los Angeles N**ers” while there has beeen some speculation about her commentary, many seem to believe that the anchor used a racial slur and proceeded with the broadcast as if that was her everyday speech.

Following the gaffe, Morris issued a public apology on Twitter, claiming she mispoke and merely combined the words “Knicks” and “Lakers” to say “Nakers”…

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers.’ Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.

Many are calling Morris’ explanation a bunch of bull and hit the tweets with the following responses:

“OMG!!! She did NOT say “Nakers” and shame on her for trying to cover it up. That is clearly the “N” word, with the “G” and all.” “Girl just quit it’s Over for you. On behalf of the internet, we don’t forgive you.” “Nah you said the whole thing, own up to it.”







For the record, there are some who believe the anchor is telling the truth about her n-word explanation…

What are your thoughts about Alison Morris’ N-Word controversy?