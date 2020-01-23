WHO SAID THAT?!? #RHOA Nene Leakes Says Wendy Williams Violated Girl Code + Addresses ‘BIG SECRET’… (VIDEO)

Talk Show host Wendy Williams totally violated ‘girl code’ after running to her purple chair to dish dirt on her ‘friend’ Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes.

As previously reported, Williams reported during her show that she received a text from NeNe announcing that she was “quitting” The Real Housewives of Atlanta and that the star had a BIG SECRET that she was carrying (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, Nene has officially responded and feels that it was “not cool” for Wendy to run and tell what she spoke about in confidence but she has spoken to the popular talk show host and wants to move on.

Nene sent a tweet after the news broke, basically calling Williams out for being a bad friend, stating:

My children are fine. There’s nothing going on with my health that I know of. I don’t know…

There has been much speculation about the “BIG SECRET” that Wendy claims Nene is carrying, however in a recent YouTube video, the reality star is just as confused as fans about what the “SECRET” may be.

[TRANSLATION: There is no secret. Wendy was trying to turn nothing into something by making up some drama! But I digress.]







Nene also addressed how she felt about Wendy and without directly calling her “friend” out as a liar, Leakes notes that it wasn’t “a cool” thing for her to do.

Wendy and I are friends. I have vented to her on many occasions. That particular day I did not vent to her… I just sent her a text. It as just… not a cool thing.

For the record, Nene says that she and Wendy have talked it out, however Williams has yet to correct the statement on her show.

She and I have since talked about it and I just pretty much want to move on about it.

What are your thoughts about this Nene Leakes & Wendy Williams “friendship” drama?