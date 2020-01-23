WHO SHOT GHOST?!? So far, Power Season 6 has so far given us more questions than answers, but at least we know did NOT shoot James St. Patrick.

After the latest episode of the popular Starz series, Joseph Sikora, who stars as Tommy Eagan, posed another question which got viewers hyped, all while simply rocking a baseball cap in his latest Instagram post.

In his latest social media post Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan on Starz’s Power, can be seen wearing a cap featuring the words “Tommy Season One.” Now fans are reeling about the possibility of another major TV spin-off!

The post, made on January 21, was captioned “Who’s READY?!!!! [three fire emojis],” with Sikora setting his location as “Start of Route 66”? i.e. the highway that goes from the East Coast to the West Coast.

[SPOILER ALERT: At the end of Power Season 6, Episode 13, we see Sikora (Eagan) heading towards Cali to start a new life.]

A potential Tommy spin-off already has the backing of Power stars past and present. LaKeisha actress La La Anthony, for example, answered Sikora’s caption with an enthusiastic “Me????????,” while Tariq star Michael Rainey Jr. replied, “my guy!!!!!”

Power co-showrunner Gary Lennon, also replied to the post, stating “Can’t wait!!!! Gonna be great.”

Sikora is probably just trolling Power fans with his latest post. Internet sleuths have pointed out that “Tommy” is actually the name of a new CBS TV show, starring The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco as an NYPD officer who becomes LA’s first Chief of Police, coming in February 2020. Apparenlty, Egan is not the only Tommy who is heading west to start a new life.

So far, the only Power spin-off that has been confirmed by name is “Power Book II: Ghost”, a spin-off set in New York starring Mary J. Blige and Method Man which airs just weeks after the final episode of Power Season 6.

Well… we can dream can’t we?