Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star’s Daughter ATTACKED By Parent of Fellow Student… (VIDEO)

A fight between students at North Atlanta High School escalated when one student let her mother on campus during lunch break yesterday (January 22, 2012).

The mother and daughter allegedly attacked the other student, a 14-year-old girl, in a school bathroom.

The victim is the daughter of Sierra Gates, who has appeared on multiple seasons of VH1’s popular reality series “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

The fight was captured on cellphone video and shared with WSB Channel 2 Action News.

In the video, multiple girls are shown struggling against a bathroom stall. Several others look on.“The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a physical altercation that occurred at North Atlanta High School, allegedly involving two students and the parent of one of the students,” district spokesman Ian Smith told AJC.com in a statement. “The parent was inappropriately provided access to the building by the student.”The district did not elaborate on how the parent, whose name was not released, was able to get on campus.

Sierra Gates talked about the fight that injured her 14-year-old daughter in an Instagram post, stating:

My daughter was “NOT” the aggressor. I got a text from my baby at 10:00am saying ma this girl keep harassing me on my ig & text saying she wants to fight. She also called her dad. I told her to try to avoid her tell someone and I’ll be there as soon as I get off work. I literally was getting off work in a hour. At 12 noon I got another call from my baby screaming saying ma the girl mama up here in the bathroom trying to fight. I asked to speak to the parent to try to reason so she wouldn’t hit my baby 2 mins later the phone dropped and the lady and her daughter was attacking my baby. North Atlanta high #1 an adult should never be able to walk into a school unattended I’m scared for my child and the other children’s safety. #2 the school let this lady run off school grounds with a clear get away after attacking my child. #3 I had to raise hell just to get a police report and when I finally got the report they didn’t even want to put on the report that it was a battery to a minor. So yes I’m am very upset I am a mother 1st I would never put my hands on someone else’s child and I chose #northatlantahighschool thinking it was one of Atlanta’s best schools, & they allowed my daughter to be attacked by an adult. I’m heart broken and very upset as a mother it’s taking everything in me to keep this civil I truly understand this is a test from God y’all keep me in your prayers?? thanks to my attorney @adamma_esq for always having my back.

Gates told the news station she is most troubled that an adult had unauthorized access to her child at school.“I was heartbroken. I’ve been crying all day,” Gates said. “To see that her safety is not assured at school is very scary to me.”







Gates’ attorney, Adamma McKinnon, said the 14-year-old’s injuries were caused by the parent. She has a black eye, scratches and bruises on one side of her face and the back of her head, she told the news station.

That’s a severe concern, not only for my client Ms. Gates, but also other parents of students who attend North Atlanta High School.

The students involved could face disciplinary action and Smith said “appropriate criminal charges” will be filed when the investigation is complete.

“The safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools,” he said in the statement.