Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are officially man and wife!
The Love & Hip-Hop reality stars, who are expecting their first child together, jumped the broom back and October and recently shared immages from their lavish ceremony.
The event was filmed for the show and according to Safaree, no expense was spared as over 40,000 red roses were imported from Argentina for the special day
We asked for everything to be red since it’s our favorite color. So we had a room filled with 40,000 rose imported from Argentina.
Photos + video below…
View this post on Instagram
Our Day ?? Thank you @elleaudreynewyork for all the magic you created ?? We asked for everything to be red since it’s our favorite color. So we had a room filled with 40,000 rose imported from Argentina. Lauren we absolutely adore you. You did it all in less than three weeks. You are the BEST of THE BEST! ?? rose floor @gotoshout
Congrats to the happy couple!