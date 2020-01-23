Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are officially man and wife!

The Love & Hip-Hop reality stars, who are expecting their first child together, jumped the broom back and October and recently shared immages from their lavish ceremony.

The event was filmed for the show and according to Safaree, no expense was spared as over 40,000 red roses were imported from Argentina for the special day

We asked for everything to be red since it’s our favorite color. So we had a room filled with 40,000 rose imported from Argentina.

Photos + video below…







Congrats to the happy couple!

PHOTOS: Instagram