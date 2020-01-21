Everybody does it… but not everyone is caught on a microphone doing it!

Talk show host Wendy Williams is under fire for letting one rip while LIVE on television.

Fans are convinced they heard the popular talk show host pass gass during “Hot Topics” last week and a video clip has now gone viral.

Video below…

The talk show host was discussing Odell Beckham Jr.’s controversial butt-slapping incident last Friday, January 17th during :The Wendy Williams Show” when out of nowhere a noise came across the microphone that fans say was a loud fart!

Wendy Williams let out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show (0:18). pic.twitter.com/wYJlhRWLt2 — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 19, 2020

Williams is pauses for a moment before continuing on with the “Hot Topics” segment and fans are convinced that she passed gas.









They’re really making impressive microphones these days. Nice fart @WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/mrscNmJfhY — Reverend Calvin Barnes (@VoiceofCal) January 21, 2020

The popular talk show host has now been nicknamed “Windy Williams.”

It’s not funny… but it’s funny.

What are your thoughts about Wendy’s on-air flatulence?