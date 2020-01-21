Word on the curb is that Nene Leakes has abruptly QUIT The Real Housewives of Atlanta after being disgruntled with the way she has been portrayed this season.

Talk show host Wendy Williams announced the news this morning during her hot topics segment, however my sources have revealed that the news is untrue.

Details below…

Williams claims that at 9:08am this morning, Nene texted her stating “I quit!” and apparently the talk show host took that to mean she was quitting the show. Williams also claims that Leakes needs the platform because she has a secret that will melt your hearts.

According to sources close to the reality star, the Williams’ report is “absolutely untrue”… apparently Nene was venting to Wendy and the talk show host took it upon herself to run with the news without confirming it first.

US Magazine also reached out to Leakes camp and a rep for the reality star recently revealed to them that Leakes “has not made a decision about her future on RHOA”.

They also revealed that Nene felt she was confiding with a friend when she spoke about her future with the show but she has not proclaimed to be quitting.

I don’t know about you, but there appears to be some trouble brewing between Nene and Bravo. Some have predicted that her “edits” this season are intentionally meant to sway viewers against her.







Fans also feel that Nene’s own social media posts could be a reflection of her thought process as she recently shared a pink flyer with the message “sometimes our biggest blessings are wrapped in a goodbye”…

Also in her recent housewives recap, Nene mentions at the 15:00 min mark how she feels about the way she’s been treated this season, stating:

There’s years they are for you, there’s years they are against you. Sometimes they lift you up to bring you down.