A Look Inside Rick Ross’ Lavish Atlanta Mansion… (VIDEO)

Rapper Rick Ross owns what was once billed as the most expensive property in the state of Georgia.

The popular entertainer purchased the home, which once belonged to boxing legend Evander Holyfield, back in 2014 at auction for an undisclosed price and for the first time, he’s offering a peek inside.

The mansion, which is in Fayetteville County, Ga., was built back in 1994 and boasts 109 rooms, including 12 bedrooms, and a dining room that seats 100 people.

Check out a video tour of Ross’ palatial estate below…

Ross snatched up the property after the former heavyweight champ lost his home due to financial difficulties and reports are that he got a huge deal on the 45,000-square-foot mansion.

Holyfield was forced sell the home back to the bank for $7.5 million, it then went on the market for $8.2 million but failed to sell at the price. Eventually the home went to auction, which is where Ross snatched it up for a bargain.









It’s unclear exactly how much Ross paid for the mansion, but the starting price at an auction was $2.5 million.

Ross has owned the property for about six years now, and while he’s had a few events at his palatial estate, he’s never really offered a full tour.

Shout out to Joe La Puma and the people over at Complex for convincing Rozay to offer a peek inside!

What are your thoughts about Rick Ross’ mansion tour?