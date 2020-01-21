5 Things Revealed on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 Episode 12 | A Hairy Situation + Watch Full Video… #RHOA

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired it’s 12th episode of the 12th season last night (January 19, 2020).

This week’s episode is entitled, ‘A Hairy Situation’ as Kenya Moore’s wig wearing ways is the topic of discussion.

Bravo synopsis:

Eva is determined to get Marley’s last name legally changed, but her biological father may present a roadblock. Now that Dennis has re-proposed to Porsha, he has to also win her family back. Tanya gets messy and dishes out a secret she has on Kenya, causing Kenya to fire back in an unexpected way.

Spa day sparks WIG-GATE!

Kandi, Porsha, Marlo & Tanya meet for a spa date filled with messy gossip.

The ladies are fresh off their girls trip to Toronto and are still discussing it’s aftermath. During the final dinner, Kenya implied that SOMEONE’S man was being unfaithful with a BEAUTIFUL woman, however everyone noticed that she directed her hypothetical question to Tanya.

All of the ladies agree that Kenya was being über messy and Tanya even reveals that Kenya was trying convince her to proceed with IVF treatments while also attempting to destroy her relationship with gossip.

What type of miserable person does that?!?

Tanya has something up her sleeve too, as she delivers her “tea” to the group… a WIG left by Kenya in her hotel room.

Tanya says that Kenya asked her to bring back a package that she left behind in Toronto, and of course Tanya took a peek before bringing it across the boarder. She asks Kandi to deliver the wig back to her “friend” and she reluctantly agrees.

Marlo is ecstatic about there being concrete proof of Kenya’s wig-wearing ways, but Kandi however seems a bit perturbed and overprotective about Kenya’s “secret”. She even chases Marlo around to retrieve the hair piece.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Kandi is not here for any Kenya slander and she immediately shuts the conversation down.









Eva Marcille ERASES Her baby daddy…

Eva and her attorney husband head to court for a name change for her daughter Marley Rae.

It’s no secret that Eva Marcille had a volatile relationship with Kevin McCall, the father of her first child, and she often refers to him as Marley’s “donor” on the popular reality show.

Marcille claims that her new husband is the only father Marley has ever known, so she feels it’s in her daughter’s best interest to carry his last name and not the name of her bio-dad.

We also learn that Eva plans to change Marley’s last name on her birth certificate as well, totally “erasing” any evidence that her dad ever existed.

The couple celebrates their court victory on the show with a gathering of family and friends.

[Sidebar: This episode was a snoozefest but I love hearing from you guys on during my Sunday night Livestreams on YouTube!]

The three amigos (Kandi, Cynthia and Kenya) meet for a lunch date and discuss the events that have transpired.

Kandi arrives wearing a snake skin suit, which Kenya feels is “too soon” after the Toronto SNAKE GATE blow out. Burruss reveals to her two besties that she met with the other team and proceeds to brief them on the discussion.

Kenya is unnecessarily rude to the waiter. (I felt like I had to add that because it’s an indication of character IMO… but I digress.)

Kandi reveals that Tanya knew Kenya was referring to her at the table but assures Kenya that she didn’t tell “them” (i.e. the other side) that she knew about the cookie lady.

Cynthia breaks code + WIG-GATE…

As you know, both Kandi and Cynthia knew the details about the cooke lady, but remained silent throughout the dinner in Toronto while Kenya antagonized Tanya.

It seems that Cynthia decided to break their “alliance” to run & tell that and saver her own ass!

Bailey shares in a confessional that she dropped a time on Kenya by telling Tanya about their cookie lady encounter.

Tanya appreciated the news but it seems Kenya doesn’t know about their discussion yet. In her confessional, Cynthia says she’ll deal with Kenya when the time comes.

Uh oh!!! Will Cynthia be the next to get bitten by the “snake”?!?

Meanwhile, Kandi delivers the wig Kenya left and Kenya gets defensive. She feels it’s shade since she owns “a very successful hair care line”.

Yes… it’s shade. And yes… Kenya lied about NEVER wearing wigs and weaves. In fact, Kenya has made it her mission to shame and humiliate the other ladies for their wig wearing.

Now we know. I guess her contact lenses will be outed are next.

Moving on….









Williams/McKinley Family Meeting

Porsha and Dennis are back together again but it seems he has some making up to do with the family.

Porsha schedules a “family meeting” with her sister Lauren and Momma Diane but little does she know that Dennis has invited his mom as well.

Dennis takes a moment to apologize for hurting the family and it seems that they all receive him back despite his actions… which we are still unclear about.

In earlier episodes, Porsha claimed to have made a decision NOT to tell her family about the details of Dennis’ cheating but apparently she told them something since they decided to block him on social media.

Whatever the case, the block has been lifted and Dennis seems contrite about whatever it was he did.

On the other hand, Porsha still feels somekindaway about they way Dennis’ mom handled their break up. Apparently Momma Gina didn’t communicate with Porsha about how she berated Dennis but Momma Gina assured the group that she had her own words with her son.

All is well that ends well, right?

**Noticeably absent this episode: Nene Leakes.

What did you think about this week’s episode?