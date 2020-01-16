Future was fashionably late to YouTube Music’s 2020 Leaders & Legends Ball last night but everyone took note of who was on his arm.

As previously reported, the pair made their union “Instagram Official” recently as they both shared photos hugged up online (click HERE if you missed that).

The couple missed their first red carpet opportunity, but that was probably on purpose since Harvey played very low key most of the evening.

Photos below…

Future & Lori Arrive

Future greets one of the evening’s honorees L.A. Reid.

Future snaps a solo pose.

Lori ignores the cam.

Bryan Barber, Future, Lori Harvey

Future (center) poses with YouTube exec Lyor Cohen (right).

I find it interesting that Lori would be AVOIDING the cameras. Perhaps she chose to play the background while her man worked the room filled with his industry peers.

Whatever the case, its great to see Harvey standing by her man.

What are your thoughts about this new power couple?

