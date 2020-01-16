QUICK QUOTES: Trick Daddy Responds to Mugshot Going Viral: ‘My feelings don’t hurt easily…’

NEWSFLASH! Trick Daddy does not care about all you internet trolls who doctored his mugshot!

The rapper, who was arrested for DUI and cocaine possession last week, hit the net to respond to all the people who made a mockery of his mugshot and says his feelings ‘don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow.’

Details below…

Trick Daddy’s mugshot has been the butt of the joke for almost a week now, with many doctoring the shot to include wigs and weaves.

The rapper took to social media to address the online teasing. “Let me get this right. You lie on me… make fun of the fact that I have lupus, and all this, just for likes. Thank god I’m strong. Everything is funny until it hits close to home. My feelings don’t hurt easily I’m too worried about waking up tomorrow.”







FUN FACT: Trick Daddy explained why he medicates with cocaine and marijuana instead of relying on medicine on during an appearance The Breakfast Club back in 2015, stating:

“When I smoke weed and coke, the worst thing that’s gonna happen to me is I’mma go to sleep or eat,” he said. “If I take Lupus medicine, I gotta take a pill for this pill, a pill for that pill … then I gotta go back to the doctor every Thursday and give them my money.”

For the record, more people than not have been supportive of Trick Daddy online. Some have even hit the tweets to defend the rap star against the mockery of the internet.





