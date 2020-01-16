Mo’Nique has been claiming that Netflix discriminated against her for quite some time now and it seems the media giant has filed a response to her lawsuit and is seeking to dismiss the case.

Details below…

As previously reported, the comedian/actress filed a lawsuit against the streaming giant citing they discriminated against her because of her race and gender (click HERE if you missed that). She accused Netflix of only offering her $500,000 for a comedy special while shelling out millions to male and white female comedians.

Netflix publicly responded to Mo’Nique’s claims last November, denying the accusations and stating their company offered the Oscar winner what she was worth during 2017 negotiations for a stand-up special.

The streaming giant has most recently filed documents claiming that Mo’Nique doesn’t have a valid claim against them and is requesting a dismissal from the court.

According to The Blast,

In newly filed documents, Netflix says, “Plaintiff fails, however, to allege any facts showing that the compensation offered her was the product of discrimination. To the contrary, her Complaint contradicts its core premise by noting that other persons of color, other women, and another African- American woman (like Plaintiff) have been paid substantially more money to create comedy specials for Netflix’s streaming service than what was offered to Plaintiff. And Plaintiff fails to explain why she was entitled to be offered what the stars to whom she compares herself were offered for creating such comedy specials.”







What are your thoughts about Mo’Nique’s ongoing Netflix battle?

Netflix says the evidence will show the comedian was not discriminated against by them. They are asking the court to dismiss the majority of her claims.