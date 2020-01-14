Apollo Nida , the former husband of ousted Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Phaedra Parks, has been getting his life in order since his release from prison and it seems 2020 has been good to him thus far.

Nida and his lady love Sherien Almufti brought in 2020 at Peter Thomas’ Bar One restaurant in Miami and just weeks later he finally got to see his sons for the first time in years.

Photos below…

Apollo shared two touching images of his two sons, Ayden (9) and Dylan (6) as they share a bit of quality time together after the holidays.

It’s been years since Apollo and his sons seen each other. As you know, Nida was released from Prison back in August 2019 and was ordered to serve the final months of his sentence in a halfway house.

The former Real Househusband hit social media shortly after his release to complain that his ex-wife, Phaedra was keeping his kids away from him (click HERE if you missed that).

As previously reported, Nida fought for joint legal custody of his sons despite being incarcerated and accused Parks of hiding millions in assets (click HERE if you missed that).







Their split was finally finalized in 2017 after a 3-year court battle and Apollo was awarded JOINT LEGAL CUSTODY of his two sons.

It’s great to see that Parks had a change of heart.

What are your thoughts about Apollo’s long overdue reunion with his sons?