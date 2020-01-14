The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 11th episode of it’s 12th season tonight (January 12, 2020).

This week’s episode is entitled, “Snake Bye” as the details of #Snakegate are finally revealed.

Bravo synopsis:

Porsha is taken by surprise when ex-fiancé Dennis pops up with a ring and unexpected question. With a different question in mind, Kenya, Kandi, and Porsha wonder who is responsible for the alleged recording of Cynthia. Nene’s friend and #1 suspect Yovanna sends the investigation spinning out of control when lines are crossed and fingers are pointed. In the aftermath, Toronto Carnival becomes a circus of intrigue at the final dinner when accusations fly about infidelities and a mysterious lady.

Dennis surprises Porsha in Toronto by giving her back the ring he took when they were on the outs. In a very public display of affection, Dennis gets down on one knee to re-propose and of course, Porsha says YES!

The ladies all seem quite pleased with the exception of Kandi, who shares that she could care less in a confessional.

After the reengagement, the ladies also bring up internet rumors about Dennis’ sexual proclivities (PETTY!) and asks Porsha directly was there any truth to Dennis having sex with animals.

Porsha says that their issues were from somethings she came across (that she won’t speak on) but whatever the case, she says her family is back together and seems happy to be happy.

It’s officially ‘on again’ for Dennis and Porsha and now Porsha can stop pretending that he doesn’t live in her house anymore.

Snakes and petty bishes…

Snakegate is on and popping and while everyone is asking ‘who is the snake?’ it’s hard NOT to notice how many ‘petty bishes’ are in the camp.

Kenya. For some reason, Moore has been targeting Tanya Sam as the butt of her jokes.

During the last episode Kenya began shading Tanya’s Canadian accent and bubbly personality and she continues this week by mocking Tanya yet again.

Tanya is the most likable person on the cast this season and Kenya is pretty much the most unlikable. Moore’s targeting of Tanya seems like there’s a bit of jealously brewing under the surface.

In addition to Kenya targeting Tanya with her unsolicited impressions, Moore also decides to be the “bone carrier” of news about Tanya’s man allegedly attempting to talk to another woman.







If that’s not a SNAKE, I don’t know what is! Kenya states earlier in the episode that she’s can’t judge Porsha for taking Dennis back because of her own troubled marriage, but she can deliver gossip to cause strife with Tanya?

Make it make sense. And to think, I almost started to like Kenya this season but her evil ways keep shining through.

Recording vs. Audio?

Another petty bish award should go to Nene Leakes. This episode proved that Ms. Leakes can definitely hold a grudge.

Now, I don’t know the difference between a recording and audio and neither does the rest of the world. But apparently according to Nene, it’s a big difference in wiretapping someone versus someone audibly being heard saying something.

Yovanna has always been the prime suspect of said “recording” and apparently said “audio” is centered around her phone.

Did Yovanna call someone who overheard Cynthia? Does Bravo have the ‘receipts’ we have all been waiting to hear? Do we even care at this point? *sigh*

Three Snakes in a Circle….

In one of her YouTube videos, Nene Leakes accused Cynthia, Kandi and Kenya of being in an alliance after last season and I’ve been watching how they move ever since.

Neither Cynthia nor Kandi will call Kenya out about anything and it seems they both co-sign just about everything she says and does.

Kandi was pissed that Kenya almost ruined Cynthia’s proposal but she quickly let bygones be bygones even though it was a rat move. Cynthia should have been outrage by Kenya blatant attempt at spoiling her happiness and yet, she still thinks that Moore is her best “friend”.

Something doesn’t seem right about these three.

As further proof, Kenya violates confidence again by running her mouth at the table to shade Tanya about her man flirting with the cookie lady.

Cynthia calls Kenya out for being messy, but apparently it’s cool as long as it’s not her. Same with Kandi, she’s onboard for whatever Kenya comes with and it seems like they all will stand by her no matter how flagrant she gets.

Why wasn’t Cynthia pissed off that Kenya almost ruined her proposal? How is it that when Kenya brought news of the “cookie lady” to the table with Tanya during the final meal in Toronto, that neither Kandi nor Cynthia called her out about it? Why does CYNTHIA keep acting like she don’t know Kenya is shady?

I have so many questions about that trio. But I digress…

Who’s THE snake?

According to Nene, no one actually intentionally recorded Cynthia so apparently there is no snake.

Now I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how Bravo made us anticipate all of this drama, only to let us down with more questions than we started with.

All the fighting and bickering in that hotel room and we are still all sitting here confused!







Who has the freakin’ audio?!? Nene wouldn’t tell but she DID say that Yovanna is the holder of the information in question.

When asked by producers why she wouldn’t just tell Cynthia who it was, Nene says because SHE DIDN’T WANT TO!!! Ooooooh… the petty is so apparent!

Leakes says she doesn’t owe Cynthia anything because Cynthia didn’t tell he anything. I guess turn about is fair play.

What did you think about this week’s episode?