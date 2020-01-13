Tyler Perry Upset Over Jennifer Lopez Oscar Snub | ‘She should have been nominated! (VIDEO)

Tyler Perry is NOT HAPPY about the Oscar nominations this year.

The super producer was spotted out and about earlier today and when asked how he was doing, Perry says the Oscars royally screwed up by NOT nominating Jennifer Lopez or Awkwafina … and he’s pissed off about it.

Video below…

After the nominations went live this morning, actor Tyler Perry spoke to press about the snub, telling them he was “upset” by Lopez’s absence from the list.

“I’m upset, man,” Perry told a TMZ photog who asked him how he was doing in a video. “J.Lo didn’t get nominated, are you kidding me? J.Lo and Awkwafina didn’t get nominated. She should have gotten nominated. That’s crazy.”

The mega producer is seemingly calling out the stark lack of diversity among the nominations, which included snubs for Lupita Nyong’o and Awkwafina.







Nyong’o, a Kenyan-Mexican actress born in Mexico, missed out on a nomination for Best Actress for Us, while Awkwafina similarly failed to secure a nomination for Best Actress in The Farewell.

What are your thoughts about Tyler’s commentary?