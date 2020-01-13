Mugshot Mania: Trick Daddy Goes Viral After Arrest for DUI, Cocaine Possession

Trick Daddy is starting 2020 off with a bang by going viral with his latest arrest.

The 45-year-old rapper turnt Love & Hip Hop Miami reality star whose real name is Maurice Samuel Young, posed for the mugshot above after he was arrested Saturday morning on a dui and cocaine possession charge in Florida.

Details below…

According to the Miami Herald, a Miami-Dade officer responded to a report of a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a dark colored Range Rover around 3:20 a.m.

The police report notes that when the officer approached the driver’s side, he saw that the driver “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel.”

Once he was awakened by a knock on the window, the man, identified by his driver’s license as Maurice Samuel Young — Trick Daddy’s birth name — told the officer he had left a club in Miami Gardens.

The arrest affidavit said that Young told the officer he had had about five drinks hours earlier at the club and that he was dropping someone off and heading home.







The report also claims Young had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes and that the officer smelled alcohol on his breath. Trick Daddy agreed to a field sobriety test, which the officer says he could not successfully complete.

The popular entertainer was arrested for driving under the influcence and taken to jail where he posed for the viral mugshot above.

As he was getting booked into jail, authorities reportedly found cocaine inside of a dollar bill while Trick Daddy was putting his possessions in a plastic bag… hence the charge for cocaine possession.

Trick’s jacked up hairline in the shot, which many say is a symptom of his Lupus diagnosis, has become fodder for the internet but fans of the rapper decided to “help him out” and correct it.

Trick Daddy’s bond was set at $5,000 on the cocaine possession charge and $1,000 on the driving under the influence charge. According to court records. He was released a few hours later and posted video that afternoon as he payed a visit to his restaurant.

What are your thoughts about Trick Daddy’s latest brush with the law?