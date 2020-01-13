Lori Harvey and Future have seemingly confirmed the dating rumors that have been circulating online.

Internet sleuths have connected the pair for weeks, as they shared similar photos from exotic locations. Now, Lori has further fueled the flames with her latest Insta-story that features the fertile rapper kissing her on the cheek.

Details + video below…

On Sunday, Steve Harvey’s step daughter shared a cozy shot with the rapper, 36, that clearly implies they are romantically involved.

“Life is good,” Harvey wrote on short clip along with a diamond emoji.







Future also shared an image from their Jamaican vacay, which included the same caption:

For the record, “Life is Good” is the name of Future’s latest single with Drake.

Future and Lori Harvey have apparently been seeing each other off and on for quite some time.

Last November, Harvey attended Future’s all-white birthday party in Atlanta and is seen in a video that circulated online cheering happily as Future blew out candles on his birthday cake.

In December, Future added to the chatter when he shared a photo of Harvey on his Instagram Story. She was posing in black leather pants, a cropped top and a diamond chain in the photo, which Future wrote over it, “Flawless. Tap for details.”

Future also shared a video of himself riding in his car with Harvey in the passenger seat.







Lori’s rumored romance with Future comes just months after her rumored relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs. Lori has also been linked romantically with Trey Songz and Comb’s son, Justin.

As for Future, he has had his share of high profile relationships as well, including his previous engagement to singer Ciara, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn. The rapper has at least five other children from previous relationships and has been involved in several paternity cases.

What are your thoughts about this new power couple?