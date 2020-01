Lil Nas X hit the net recently to share a few inspiring videos showing his glow up.

The popular entertainer shared BEFORE and AFTER footage which mark one year since the release of his surprise hit single, ‘Old Town Road’.

Videos below…

this video is exactly 1 year old

(watch til the end) pic.twitter.com/au8PB4v8Hi — nope (@LilNasX) January 8, 2020

and this was today pic.twitter.com/6e1QhUP9z3 — nope (@LilNasX) January 8, 2020

Yup… The glow up is real. What a difference a year makes!