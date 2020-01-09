R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage turned herself into police and has officially been charged with domestic battery, following a fight with her ‘sister wife’ Azriel Clary.

[READ: Girl Fight!!! Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Battle at Trump Tower (FULL VIDEO)]

The battle ensued LIVE on Instagram yesterday afternoon while Clary was collecting her belongings from Kelly’s Trump Tower condo in Chicago.

Details below…

According to ABC News Chicago:

Police said they were called to the building at 400-North Wabash at about 2 p.m. for a fight between two women. Police said a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical when the 24-year-old struck the 22-year-old in the face. The physical fight then continued until they were separated by someone else at the scene, police said. The 22-year-old was taken to Northwestern Hospital with unknown injuries in good condition.

Joycelyn turned herself in to authorities a few hours after the altercation after reportedly fleeing the scene to avoided being questioned by police.

Police said Savage, 24, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Clary confirmed reports via Twitter early this morning and promised more details would be surfacing soon.

*FUN FACT* The fight occurred on Kelly’s 53rd birthday. Kelly spent his special day in a Chicago jail cell while the ladies fought at the residence.

As you know, Kelly is awaiting trial after being charged with sexually abusing underage girls.

What are your thoughts about this ongoing matter?